Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,704 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,232,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,108 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,954 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $165.93. 12,685,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,505,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.