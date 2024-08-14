Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FRLAW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.