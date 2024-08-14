Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ FRLAW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Rise Acquisition
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.