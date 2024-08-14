Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.74. 1,288,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $146.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

