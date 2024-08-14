Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Down 7.7%

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$157.43 and last traded at C$158.11. Approximately 211,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 341,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$171.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$167.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,705.21. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

