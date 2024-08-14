FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. FreightCar America updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FreightCar America Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAIL shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

