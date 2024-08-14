Friedenthal Financial Buys 4,864 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,278,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,408,000 after buying an additional 582,373 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,561,000 after buying an additional 522,716 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 1,827,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,462. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

