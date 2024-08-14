Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 776 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ball by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of BALL opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

