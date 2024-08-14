Friedenthal Financial Has $605,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of RSPF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389. The stock has a market cap of $274.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

