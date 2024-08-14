Friedenthal Financial Has $88,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.03. 4,293,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $470.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

