Friedenthal Financial Invests $831,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 60.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 144,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 1,602,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,172. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

