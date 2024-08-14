Friedenthal Financial Lowers Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

