Friedenthal Financial Makes New $119,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,218,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,607. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.