Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.85. 775,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

