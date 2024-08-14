Friedenthal Financial Sells 12,476 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

HOOD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 12,758,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,354,782. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

