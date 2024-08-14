Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,545 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $101.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.