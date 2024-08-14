Friedenthal Financial Takes $749,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 267,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 736,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 148,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

CNX stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 3,030,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

