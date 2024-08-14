Full House Resorts, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Full House Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $81,713. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

