FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

NGT stock opened at C$67.24 on Monday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.39.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s payout ratio is -30.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

