FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Wedbush

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

