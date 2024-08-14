FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.75.

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BDT opened at C$22.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$9.57 and a 1-year high of C$27.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.