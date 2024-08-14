FY2024 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
CXW stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.54.
Institutional Trading of CoreCivic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CoreCivic
In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,900 shares of company stock worth $720,732. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
