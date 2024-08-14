FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Cut by Analyst

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.49.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.