FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Bitdeer Technologies Group Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTDR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

