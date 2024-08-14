Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, Zacks reports.

Galecto Trading Up 1.6 %

GLTO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 24,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Galecto has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

