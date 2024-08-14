Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 3.5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. 50,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,717,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Gaotu Techedu from $12.34 to $5.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.