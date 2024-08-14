Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in July

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. 31,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,129. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

