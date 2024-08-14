Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,607 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DSI stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,942. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $107.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.