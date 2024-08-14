Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,845,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.91. 385,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.