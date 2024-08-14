Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,937. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.