Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.39.

TGT stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.66. 2,973,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,238. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

