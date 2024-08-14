Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,259. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

