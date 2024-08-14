Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.30. 1,486,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

