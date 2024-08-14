GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Up 31.8% in July

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GeneDx Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGSWW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 16,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,365. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

