General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,222. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $159.47. The company has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

