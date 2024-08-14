General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

General Enterprise Ventures stock remained flat at $0.58 on Tuesday. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,608. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 382.83% and a negative net margin of 1,477.62%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

