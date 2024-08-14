Genuit Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genuit Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Genuit Group stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 469 ($5.99). The company had a trading volume of 603,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 462.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.77. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

