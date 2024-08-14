Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Getaround had a negative return on equity of 3,722.93% and a negative net margin of 155.92%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million.

Getaround Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETR remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 38,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Getaround has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.

