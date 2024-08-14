Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 6,066,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,493,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $535.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,446 shares of company stock worth $236,875. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1,606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 221,078 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $2,128,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.