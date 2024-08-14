Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 76.4% in July

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLNCY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 541,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,827. Glencore has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

