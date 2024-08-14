Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $33.38

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.38, but opened at $30.69. Global-E Online shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 394,167 shares.
GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.
Global-E Online Stock Down 5.8 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth $36,182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 30.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 378,827 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
