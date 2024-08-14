Gogoro (GGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Gogoro to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GGR stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

