Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.27. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

