Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Decreased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. 592,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

