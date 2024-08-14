Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 250,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 625,534 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 81,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

