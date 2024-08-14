Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $77.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

