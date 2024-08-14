Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,516 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 340.9% during the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.10. 222,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

