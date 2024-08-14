Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

DIS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,669,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,015. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

