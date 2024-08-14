Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $4,170,337.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $17,020,588.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

