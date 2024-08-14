Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,811. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.