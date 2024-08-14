Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.75. 332,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.95 and a 200-day moving average of $279.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

